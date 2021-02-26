North Tipp Rail group happy with outome of Irish Rail meeting

There have been some positive developments in efforts to improve and increase services on the Ballybrophy – Limerick rail line.

Representatives of Iarnród Éireann and the National Transport Authority appeared before local elected representatives recently to answer questions on the management and future of the line.

Members of the North Tipperary Rail Partnership also took part in the virtual meeting – among them Brendan Sheehan.

He says claims that the line would need major work to improve the service don’t stand up to scrutiny.

“There are improvements needed to the line but the extraordinary thing is that they’ve done most of it.”

“By the time the line reopens this summer we expect about 70% of the existing line from Limerick out to Ballybrophy to have been upgraded to continuous welded rail.”

“The train should be well able to run at speed – I mean the railway is open 150 years and I was just reading yesterday that there were ten trains a day in the last century at times and that was without continuous welded rail.”