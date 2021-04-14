Moloney: N24 land sterilisation unnecessary at the moment

A local councillor is calling for common sense in the plans for the N24 though Tipperary.

Following a recent meeting with the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, it was decided that three potential routes would be brought forward by consultants in June for the new road.

However, while the final route is being decided on, much of the land in Tipp Town and the surrounding areas is sterilised and no building can take place.

Local councillor Andy Moloney says there’s no sense in sterilising land where there’s already many houses.

“Once they finalise the three routes it then goes out to public consultation and submissions can be accepted at that stage and then people will have to have a say on whether they want a new route or whether they want to upgrade the existing N24.”

“But to sterilise lands – there’s houses being sterilised and lands being sterilised in the middle of 20 houses whereas if they were to go through that area 20 houses would have to be knocked so it makes no sense in sterilising 600 metres of a corridor.”

“They should look at individual cases and a little bit of common sense could be used in the meantime.”