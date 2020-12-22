Minister pressed on plans to scrap Expressway service through Cahir and Cashel

Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton has heard renewed pleas for the continuation of the Bus Éireann Expressway service through Cashel and Cahir.

The Dublin-Cork, as well as Dublin-Limerick services are to be scrapped from early next year and there has been particular outcry about the decision to close the X8 service stopping in Cashel and Cahir.

Cashel councillor Declan Burgess insists the decision remains “unwarranted and irresponsible”, and raised the issue again with Minister Naughton in Leinster House last week.

“Given Cashel’s location this withdrawal will leave the town with no public transport to Cork or Dublin or to any major town or city in this country.”

“We have no train station – we’ll be abandoned.”

“With the ever increasing focus on connectivity and sustainability in rural Ireland I can’s accept this decision or understand it.”