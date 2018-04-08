Karting track plans for Cahir hit stumbling block

Plans for a motorsport leisure facility in Tipperary have gone slightly off track.

Tipperary County Council has sought further information in relation to proposals for a site on the Tipperary Road in Cahir.

Plans for what’s described as a “family fun racing karts leisure facility” were lodged with the local authority in early February.

Long established Buttimer Engineering is the company behind the proposals for the Cahir Abbey Industrial Estate on the Tipperary Road in the town.

Most of the focus would be on weekend use while during the week they say the track could be used to teach children how to drive.

A noise impact statement was included in the planning application – but a submission has been received on behalf of a local resident raising concerns about the noise from the track among a number of other issues.

A decision was due this week from Tipperary County Council – however they have sought further information from Buttimer Engineering.