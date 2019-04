The National Transport Authority has set in motion efforts to maintain some bus services in parts of North Tipp.

The route operator JJ Kavanagh’s had recently applied to change the route to use the M7 rather than the old N7.

This would cut off towns places Birdhill from Nenagh and Limerick.

Following on from local concern, the NTA assessed that the region needed a service of some sort.

Senator Kieran O’Donnell explains the progress being made.