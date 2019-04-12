Good news on Birdhill bus service

There’s been a positive development for those using bus services in North Tipperary.

The current N7 JJ Kavanagh route is switching to the M7, which would have left places like Birdhill cut off from Nenagh and Limerick.

However, JJ Kavanagh’s are now working with Applegreen to provide a stop there for their M7 service.

Meanwhile, following a meeting with the National Transport Authority, it’s been confirmed that the Bus Éireann Castleconnell 323 Route is to be extended.

Senator Kieran O’Donnell outlines what this means.