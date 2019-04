Concerns have been raised that bus services to parts of North Tipp are to be curtailed.

JJ Kavanagh’s Limerick to Dublin Airport bus Service will shortly change from the N7 route to the M7.

That means it’ll effectively by-pass Birdhill Village and the surrounding areas – cutting them off from Nenagh and Limerick City

Senator Kieran O’Donnell says he’s working on a number of alternative options.