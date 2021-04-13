Crosse: Happy with outcome of meeting with Transport Minister

Route options for the updated N24 through Tipperary are expected to be proposed by June.

A meeting between local Oireachtas members and councillors with the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan took place on Friday, discussing plans for the project.

Commitments were made at the meeting for consultants to have route options ready by June, as the lack of any planned routes is currently holding up planning permission applications in the Tipperary Town region.

Cathaoirleach of the District, Councillor John Crosse, is satisfied with the outcome of the meeting.

“We think that the Minister is very much on board with the bigger project.”

“I think we’ve got everything that we wanted to get out of the meeting on Friday. I can say hand on heart that the motorway project for Tipperary is on-track. Consultants will give us more of a definite about routes in June.”

“They’re sticking to that commitment and I’m very excited about that as well.”