Council urged to investigate problem with Tipp Town traffic lights

Traffic disruption reported in Tipperary town this week, could be caused by sequencing issues in the town’s traffic lights.

That’s the claim from local Councillor Anne Marie Ryan, who has called on Tipp Council officials to look into the issue.

Motorists travelling through Tipp town reported long tailbacks this week, which was made worse by the long awaited return to school.

The delays are primarily on the N24 from Bansha.

Councillor Anne Marie Ryan feels the problem is due to a sequencing issue on the traffic lights

“My understanding is we have these new lights that pick up the flow of traffic with a sensor so they change automatically to deal with the traffic.”

“So whatever is going on at the moment it’s definitely holding up the traffic from the Clonmel/Bansha side – and quite severely – it’s down as far as the roundabout.”