Council urged to back Thurles – Clonmel Greenway project

The success of both the Suir Blueway and the Waterford Greenway has led to renewed calls for a walking/cycling route between Thurles and Clonmel.

The benefits of such a project were highlighted again at this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council by Thurles Councillor Jim Ryan.

The independent representative says some progress has already been made on the greenway which he thinks would be a huge boost to the area.

“We have received tenders from three different professional companies to carry out a feasibility study. We are in the process of applying for funding through Tipperary Leader and at this weeks meeting of Tipperary County Council I asked the council to get involved in the project.”

“I think it would be hugely beneficial for Tipperary – especially mid Tipp – from Thurles to the Horse & Jockey, Laffansbridge, Fethard and on to Clonmel. There would be huge benefits to those towns and villages regarding tourism opportunities and for health reasons as well.”