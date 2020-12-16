Council to push for upgrade of Limerick – Ballybrophy line

Tipperary County Council is to write to Irish Rail and the National Transport Authority asking them to carry out an engineer’s report on the Ballybrophy-Limerick rail line.

A motion, brought forward by members of the Nenagh Municipal District, was unanimously passed by the Council at their monthly meeting this week.

The Ballybrophy-Limerick service is seen as under resourced by many, with particular frustration about the low speed at which trains are permitted to travel.

Labour councillor Fiona Bonfield is hopeful that the service can be given a boost in the near future.

“I just think the time is right now with the green agenda at the government side for this to gain momentum.”

“The reason we put forward the motion from the Nenagh MD is we need the full council backing on this if we are to make progress and I was delighted that it was passed unanimously at the full council meeting.”