Carrick councillor urges public to use or lose rail lines

A Carrick on Suir Councillor is urging the public to use the county’s rail lines or risk losing them.

Recent proposals had suggested shutting the north and south Tipp rail lines due to a lack of use.

Currently, both services operate at an estimated cost of 10 million euro to the taxpayer.

Sinn Fein’s David Dunne feels there is justification for keeping the southern line open.

Many students travel from South Tipp to study at Waterford Institute of Technology.

Fianna Fail Councillor Kieran Bourke feels that appropriate timetables to accommodate students would lead to an increase in the use of the service.