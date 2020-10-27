Call for speeds to be increase on Limerick – Ballybrophy line

The quality of a train service through Tipperary needs to be greatly improved, according to a local TD.

Jackie Cahill has raised the issue of the Ballybrophy to Limerick train line in the Dáil.

He’s called on the Minister for Transport to have an engineer inspect the line, who can then sign-off on higher train speeds there.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Deputy Cahill said there’s already been a lot of investment on that route.

“There has been a lot of money spent on this line but it’s hard to believe that because the line hasn’t been inspected speeds are still kept at under 30 miles per hour on the track.”

“The vast majority of the track is now to a standard where speeds of 60mph could be used on it. This would obviously greatly reduce the time to travel from Limerick to Ballybrophy which would make the line more attractive to use.”

“We also need the timetable upgraded to have a lunchtime journey back and forth on the line as well.”