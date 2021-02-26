Call for positive outlook on Tipp bypass campaign

It’s now time to look to the future for Tipperary Town and the effort to secure a by-pass for the town.

The comments from Eilish Fitzgerald from the local Chamber of Commerce come in the wake of a recent meeting with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

During the virtual meeting – which also included representatives from Jobs4Tipp and March4Tipp – the need for an alternative route around the west Tipp town was driven home to the Minister.

Speaking on Tipp Today Eilish Fitzgerald said meetings with Senior County Council officials and others had gone well.

“We met with the TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) and they said it’s a possibility to do the bypass. We had a meeting with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath – the money man – and he said he’ll be happy with it if it comes before him in the National Development Plan, that he would be very favourable towards that.”

“And then we had our meeting with Minister Eamon Ryan who is all for the smaller bypass rather than the huge big roads so we’re all working together.”