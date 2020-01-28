Call for improved rail service in Tipperary

Councillors in the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District have expressed their displeasure with Irish Rail management about timetabling issues.

A delegation from Irish Rail attended the Municipal District’s monthly meeting, where difficulties regarding adequate morning connectivity to Waterford, Cork and Limerick were raised.

Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny says timetabling is a difficult balancing act in light of limited resources.

He says that any change would require an adaptation of current timetables rather than the addition of new services.



Speaking on Tipp Today Independent Councillor Andy Moloney said he wants the timetable to reflect changing work trends.