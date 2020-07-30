Busy weekend expected on Expressway bus routes

Bus Éireann is advising some customers to avoid peak times on some of its routes including one busy service through Tipperary.

The company says that due to Covid-19, its capacity has been limited to 50 percent with some services under pressure for space as a result.

One of those is the Expressway Route X12 between Limerick and Dublin Airport, which travels through Nenagh and Roscrea.

Bus Éireann says morning services are seeing less demand currently, and are warning customers of increased numbers between the peak of noon and 7pm on weekdays, as well as its weekend services.