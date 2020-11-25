Ballybrophy line doesn’t appear to be high on Transport Minister’s agenda

The Transport Minister is being urged to recognise the potential of the Ballybrophy rail line in North Tipp.

Minister Eamon Ryan was challenged on the issue in the Dáil last night by Tipperary TD Martin Browne.

In 1962 the journey time on the route was 1.5 hours – by 1987 it was down to an hour and 17 minutes – however it’s now back up to two hours.

Deputy Browne says those in power need to recognise the potential of the Ballybrophy to Limerick line.

“Minister, the Ballybrophy line has a level of regional importance which for some reason nobody in a position of authority wants to see.”

“The people of Tipperary need to see you share this vision and to recognise what this line has to offer in terms of tourism, third level education and give access to industry and a means to get to work.”

“The North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership has met with Iarnrod Éireann on the matter – can you tell me what you will do to show that your Green agenda extends to rail transport in my part of rural Ireland.”

In response Minister Eamon Ryan pointed out that the Ballybrophy route just doesn’t have the passenger numbers to merit an increased service.

“I understand Iarnrod Éireann has undertaken both national and local promotions on the route but such efforts have not resulted in any significant uptake and passenger numbers have remained low.”

“In that context the National Transport Authority does not have plans at present to increase services on the particular route.”