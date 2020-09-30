Axing of Expressway services causes anger across Tipperary

There’s anger in Tipperary at Bus Eireann’s decision to cut Expressway services through the county.

The services from Dublin to Limerick, Cork and Galway will be cancelled from early next year with the company laying the blame at the financial impact of Covid-19.

Councillor Declan Burgess says Cashel will be badly hit by the decision and feels it’s not justified.

“We need some detailed explanation of what’s going on here with these route closures.”

“The community of Cashel is very disappointed and angry at this decision and to be honest it’s unwarranted and irresponsible given that route is one of the most successful routes for our area. We’ve seen how many people use it for the airports, for hospital runs and for students going back to college.”