The Mayor of Clonmel says he’s solved the school bus issue for some pupils attending Colaiste Dun Iascaigh.

A number of students from Newcastle village had been refused school bus tickets to Cahir because they were deemed to be geographically closer to Clonmel.

Councillor Garret Ahearn had pressed Education Minister Joe McHugh to find a resolution to the problem.

As a result a larger bus is to be provided to bring students from the Newcastle area to the school in Cahir.