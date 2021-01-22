Transport Minister to hear about north Tipp rail shortfalls next Friday

A group advocating greater investment in the Ballybrophy-Limerick rail service will meet with the Transport Minister next Friday.

North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership is calling for timetable tweaks, as well as infrastructure upgrades which would allow the service to travel at greater speeds.

The service, which runs through Roscrea, Cloughjordan and Nenagh, is currently out of action due to Irish Rail service cuts during the current wave of the pandemic.

Brendan Sheehan from the Rail Partnership has explained what the message will be for Transport Minister Eamon Ryan when they meet next Friday:

“We’re looking for the already invested infrastructure to be maximized, so we want a faster service. Not dramatically so, we want it brought back to the speed of the 1980s which isn’t even the fastest it could be.

“And we want a tweaking of the timetable, to allow for a third service. This would allow for a service in the morning up and down, a service in the midday up and down, and a service at teatime up and down.”