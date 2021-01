Motorists near Nenagh are warned to expect some delays on the bypass this evening.

The trailer of a lorry detached from the cabin at the Limerick Road roundabout heading for the M7, at around 3.45pm.

The trailer is now lodged in the roundabout, and Gardaí are on the scene.

The road is passable but motorists are warned to expect some delays.

No injuries are reported following the incident.