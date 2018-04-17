Traders in Carrick concerned about West Gate plans

Traders in Carrick on Suir have expressed deep concerns over aspects of the council’s plan to revamp the West Gate and Sean Kelly Square.

The issue is due to be discussed at the Municipal District meeting next week.

Members of the Carrick on Suir Business Association say it will see the removal of all parking, including disability and loading bays in the vicinity

They claim this will be a major blow to their trade.

Martin Gannon of Marty’s Pantry says parking is vital to businesses in Sean Kelly Square.