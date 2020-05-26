Welcome return to limited activity on Lough Derg

A small amount of activity is returning to Lough Derg following last week’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Boats are allowed back on waterways in limited circumstances for those who live within five kilometres of the location and as long as social distancing is observed.

Many lakeside businesses have been badly hit due to the sudden drop in tourism revenue, including Lough Derg Water Sports.

Owner of the business, Becky McKenna, says they’ve missed a lot of their busy season.

“It’s quite a short season anyway – we’d normally operate from Easter through to October time that would be the busiest anyway.”

“And so everything was just cancelled – birthday parties, Easter camps everything was cancelled which was just devastating.”