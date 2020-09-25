Visitor Heritage Centre on the cards for Holycross Abbey

Efforts are now underway to progress the project and access funding for the venture which is seen as having significant tourism potential for the area.

The proposed Heritage Centre would be located adjacent to Holycross Abbey and provide both information and displays on the characteristics and history of the site and surrounding area.

Chairman of the potential project – Paul Vallely – says as an active place of worship they are conscious not to impinge on what he describes as the solemn peaceful atmosphere within the Abbey.

He has held a number of meetings with Deputy Jackie Cahill and Cllr. Jim Ryan to progress the project and access the funding needed to commence the development.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan – who has responsibility for the Office of Public Works – has visited the site following contact from Deputy Cahill.

The Thurles TD says the amenity would be of huge advantage to the Holycross and Thurles area and expand the tourism opportunities for both.

For his part Cllr. Ryan intends to lobby the council to support the project and has already been in contact with Council CEO Joe McGrath and tourism officer Marie Phelan.