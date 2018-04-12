Tourism in North Tipp set for a boost

North Tipperary is to feature as part of ‘Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands’ – Fáilte Ireland’s new tourism brand for the Midlands.

It aims to encourage visitors to get ‘active in nature’ and explore the regions lakes and walkways.

The River Shannon and Lough Derg will be a central focus of the campaign in a bid to grow tourism numbers both on and off the water.

Tourism providers along the lake have long felt they that its inclusion in Ireland’s Ancient East was not serving the area well.

Declan Collison of Lough Derg House says its not before time.