Calls have been made for Tipperary County Council to apply for greenway funding to link Cahir and Cashel.

Councillors Andy Moloney, Micheál Anglim and Roger Kennedy are looking for a cycle lane to link the castles in both towns.

The Council have said that it would enhance the tourist experience in Tipperary, and that other possible funding streams should also be explored.

Councillor Moloney says it would also benefit locals and businesses between the two towns.