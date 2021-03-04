Tipperary walking routes to be enhanced

Two popular walks at opposite ends of Tipperary have been allocated funding.

The money under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme amounts to almost €282,000.

The scheme provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as walkways, trails cycleways, and blueways.

€200,000 is to be spent on the Suir Blueway in Cahir while €81,900 has been allocated for the Ormond Way between Lorrha and Portumna.

Cahir Councillor Andy Moloney says the Cahir works will improve the already popular walk to the Swiss Cottage.

“This extra funding will be very welcome to extend the Swiss walk from the gates to the Swiss Cottage Bridge and hopefully beyond it a small bit.”

“It will enhance the whole area from the town all the way to the Swiss Cottage and make it a prime location for people to come and walk.”