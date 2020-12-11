Tipp Town lobby groups say not enough thought has gone into proposed town centre works

The failure to include a bus stop on the main street in Tipp Town as part of an enhancement of the town centre is a major failing according to a number of local groups.

The planned N24/N74 roadworks would commence next summer and continue until the end of 2022.

However local lobby groups are totally opposed to the multi-million Euro plans citing what they see as the more pressing need for a ring road.

Lisa McGrath from the March4 Tipp campaign says the lack of parking or a bus stop on Main Street is a huge issue.

“We’re in the middle of a transformation with the Tipp Town Revitalisation project and the Town Centre Health Check.”

“We have so much potential for tourism in the town but in the plan there isn’t even a bus stop on the Main Street.”

However Director of Service for Roads and Transportation with Tipperary County Council Marcus O’Connor says the issue of a bus stop has been looked at.

“By widening the footpaths we will make this a better and a more pleasant environment for people to shop in the town.”

“The question of a bus stop has been looked at and there are proposals to put one in the Market Yard and they’re also they’re looking separately at the possibility of putting one down on the Link Road.”

“But putting one on the Main Street – they’re isn’t physically room there at the moment.”