Tipp tourism project honoured

A project in the Premier County was among the winners at this year’s Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards.

The Suir Blueway – which follows the river from Cahir to Carrick on Suir – took the honours in the Supporting Tourism category.

Speaking at the virtual ceremony to mark the event Chambers Ireland Chief Executive Ian Talbot said the aim is to showcase and celebrate the best of Local Government in Ireland.

Mayo County Council was named this year’s Local Authority of the Year.

Specially commissioned crystal awards designed by Waterford Crystal will be presented to the winners when restrictions allow.