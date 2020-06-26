Tipp hotels putting major efforts into reopening plans

The summer season finally arrives for hotels across Tipperary on Monday with the move to Phase 3 of the roadmap for reopening the country.

They and others in the hospitality sector have been closed since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elizabeth Nallen of Hotel Minella in Clonmel says they have put a lot of work into getting ready for Monday.

“The whole hotel sanitised and everything, we’ve had electronic sanitisers throughout the hotel.”

“We’ve had our leisure centre all deep cleaned, everything has been deep cleaned throughout the hotel for the last week.”

“All our staff have gone through rigorous Covid-19 safety training. We’ve had Ryan Consultants in here all week training all our staff, doing walk-arounds throughout the hotel.”

“We will have our Covid-19 safety charter up for Monday and all our staff will have completed that exam.”