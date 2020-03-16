Tipp hotelier highlights impact of Covid-19

The manager of a popular Tipperary hotel says that Coronavirus has had a “devastating” impact on business.

Elizabeth Nallen of Hotel Minella has been responding to ongoing containment measures which have seen schools and pubs closed in recent days.

Tourism-related local travel has pretty much ground to a halt, and Ryanair has said it expects to ground the majority of its fleet across Europe over the next 7 to 10 days.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Ms Nallen outlined the scale of the disruption saying they’d never experienced anything like this and described it as devastating.

The Minella have already had cancellations for July and August.