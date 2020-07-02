Tipp holiday makers asked to compare like-with-like when looking at staycations

A well known Tipperary tour operator and author has defended the cost of holidaying in Ireland.

With medical experts advising people to take a staycation rather than travelling abroad this year many people have been complaining about the price of hotels here.

Speaking on Tipp Today John G O’Dwyer said we need to compare like with like when looking at holiday costs.

“I think there is sometimes a tendency to compare Irish prices with maybe an apartment with absolute mayhem in it in Turkey or someplace – a very low cost economy.”

“But you have to look at the quality of the Irish product and that has improved immensely.”

“But again I would say that in general for this year the prices should be maintained the same as would have applied in 2019 – I think that’s the way to win good will.”