Tipp bogland project has huge tourism potential

Plans for a project of trails and activities on Tipperary bogland have the potential to create over 100 jobs in the long term.

That’s according to the Thurles Municipal District manager Eamon Lonergan, who says that funding of €780,000 has been secured to carry out Phase 1 of Littleton Labyrinth.

It’s planned that up to 100 kilometres of trails will eventually be created between Horse and Jockey and Templetuohy, with Phase 1 including the first 10 kilometres.

Eamon Lonergan says that work on Phase 1 is hoped to begin early to mid 2021 with construction lasting two years.

“We’re looking at a bush craft survival and activity centre – and potentially the creation of 80 tourism jobs here and supported by an additional 20 direct jobs if we develop the bush craft.”

“These are spin-offs that will push into the villages from accommodation and bicycle hire etc so there’s potential for over 100 jobs here.”