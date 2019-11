Two new flights from Shannon to Europe from Summer 2020 could bring a boost to Tipperary tourism and the local economy.

Aer Lingus announced there would be two new flights to Barcelona and Paris starting in May, which will increase the airport’s summer capacity by 19%.

Fine Gael Councillor Ger Darcy told Tipp FM News this is great news for Tipperary, as it will bring people straight to this region, rather than flying into Dublin.