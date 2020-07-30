Suir Blueway described as key to encouraging staycations in Tipp

The benefits of the Suir Blueway between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir have been highlighted in the Seanad.

Fine Gael’s Garret Ahearn made the comments as he welcomed funding of €200,000 which will see steps taken to add a further kilometre to the route taking it into the heart of Clonmel at Suir Island.

The funding was allocated under the Carbon Tax Fund 2020 and provides support for feasibility, planning and design for green and blueways around the country.

Senator Ahearn said the Suir Blueway was a key part in attracting visitors to the county and had proved invaluable to locals during the lockdown.

“Certainly in South Tipperary we’ve had the opportunity to use the greenway as individuals and families.”

“Funding for projects like this that the government have promised to bring forward over the next number of years is vital for rural communities like Tipperary.”

“When we encourage people to stay in Ireland during the summer months to give them an opportunity to visit areas like Tipperary that greenways and blueways like this are vital to communities like ours.”