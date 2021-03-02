Shannon tourism plan to be unveiled

An ambitious 10-year plan to develop the river Shannon’s tourism potential is being launched today

The ‘Shannon Tourism Masterplan’ is a collaborative project led by Waterways Ireland with Fáilte Ireland and 10 local authorities including Tipperary County Council.

It examines the potential for positioning the Shannon as a hub destination for international and domestic tourism.

The Masterplan outlines an action plan of projects that will require an estimated €76.5 million investment between now and 2030.