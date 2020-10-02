Roscrea could be getting its own Discovery Park

Tipperary County Council say they are ready to submit an application for the major development to the Department of Tourism.

It’s one of three projects being submitted for approval – the other two being a walkway at the Swiss Cottage in Cahir, and for the Lorrha to Portumna link of the Beara-Breifne Trail.

The Discovery Park in Roscrea would incorporate a walking/cycling track around the ancient site of Monaincha.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Roscrea councillor, Michael Smith says it will be a great asset.

“I would have to say that the greatest asset that this application has is that it also showcases the historical site of Monaincha Abbey which is a recognised national monument and hopefully when it goes to the department we will get approval for it.”

“Monaincha Abbey is approximately 2 kilometres from the town of Roscrea so it will have an access route right into the Abbey and there will be improvement works to be carried out on the roadway there.”