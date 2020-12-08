Progress being made on securing new home for Bolton Library in Cashel

It’s hoped the Bolton Library collection will be housed in a new interpretive centre in Cashel.

The collection of early books and manuscripts is currently being cared for in Limerick.

Previously there were plans to have the books – which are valued at €6 million – put on display in the former motor-tax office in Cashel.

However that was shelved when proposals for a new visitor centre for the town were mooted.

Local Councillor Roger Kennedy says this is seen by Fáilte Ireland and the OPW as a better option.

“They’re working on that. They have a list of sites that they’re looking at.”

“They feel that to put the Bolton Library exhibition centre with that would be far more beneficial for them, from a security point of view, for the public to see it and far more beneficial for tourists.”