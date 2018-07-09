Positive reaction from brewers in Tipp to new legislation

Brewers and cider-makers in Tipperary have been reacting to the news that they will soon be able to sell their products on site.

Deputy Alan Kelly’s Craft Brewery Bill, which passed the Dáil last week, has been described as a ‘game-changer’ for the industry.

The bill is expected pass through the Seanad this week, meaning it will be signed into law by President Michael D Higgins shortly.

One of those set to benefit is Longways Cider in Carrick on Suir and its founder James O’ Donoghue says they can now begin to compete with larger cideries…