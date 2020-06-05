Popular Tipp campsite unsure if it will be viable to open in 2020

A Tipperary campsite owner is unsure if they will get to reopen this year.

The facility at the Apple Farm on the N24 between Cahir and Clonmel normally opens on May 1st each year.

However due to Covid-19 it remains closed.

Under the government roadmap campsites should be reopening in July.

However Con Traas says there’s a lot of uncertainty yet about this.

“How many people and you know what kind of arrangements for cleaning the facilities and all that kind of thing is not clear and yet I suppose us and all the campsites in the country are awaiting some guidance from Fáilte Ireland ultimately on that.”

“And once that comes in we’ll have an idea on whether we can open or not or whether it’s practical to open. Maybe we need to make structural changes that might take longer you know and we may not open until next year – hard to tell yet.”