Popular North Tipp museum to reopen this afternoon

The Thomas MacDonagh Museum is to reopen its doors later for the first time in almost five months.

The popular Cloughjordan facility, which pays homage to one of the signatories of the Proclamation of the Republic, is welcoming back visitors over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It’ll be open from 2-4 today until Monday, and then from 2-4 each weekend afterwards.

May Casey from the museum says the lockdown has given them a chance to put even more items on display.

“Instead of just being the MacDonagh family with Thomas as the main focus we now have a section to Thomas MacDonagh and his achievements and that covers a wide lot.”

“In the Gaelic Revival it covers the Gaelic League, the beginnings of the Abbey Theatre and his books of poetry.”