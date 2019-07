Plans for a new off-site visitor centre for the Rock of Cashel are in the pipeline.

It’s hoped that the museum-type facility will enhance the visitor experience in the town, as well as connecting the town centre to the Rock.

Cllr Declan Burgess asked for an update on the progress of the project at this month’s meeting of the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel municipal district.

He explains what the plan entails…