Six historic towns across the country, including one in Tipperary, are set to receive one million euro in funding for heritage-led regeneration.

It follows a joint initiative of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Heritage Council.

Ballina, Boyle, Kilrush, Letterkenny, Navan and Nenagh will split the million euro fund between them.

Virgina Teehan – CEO of the Heritage Council – outlines what the towns can spend the money on: