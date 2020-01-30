New look website to promote tourism in Tipperary

Tipperary Tourism has just launched their new website www.tipperary.com which is expected to boost tourist numbers to the premier county.

According to the most recent figures, visitor numbers rose by 61,000 in the domestic market with over 300,000 visitors to Tipperary in 2018.

The Tipperary.com website was given a major revamp to make it more user friendly, more attractive to visitors and it was also translated into French and German.

According to research from Bord Fáilte, 69% of people look online when choosing a destination to visit.

Work started on the website almost a year ago and it has been in the pipeline since Tipperary Tourism was set up in 2015.

Tourism Development Officer for Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Tourism, Marie Phelan said the website acts as an effective one stop shop for visitors to the county.



Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Councillor Michael Murphy officially launched the website at the Tipperary Excel Centre.

He said tourism is a major employer and the website will help to boost this.