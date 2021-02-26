Minister to discuss Tipp Town traffic problems with local authority

The Transport Minister has committed to meeting Tipperary County Council to discuss traffic problems in Tipp Town.

Eamon Ryan has described as “very useful” a meeting he attended with community groups from the town, and some public representatives, last Friday to discuss the N24 realignment project.

Locals are continuing the battle to remove the large volume of lorries from the centre of the town, with the construction of a bypass.

Minister Eamon Ryan has been responding to queries from Tipperary deputy Mattie McGrath in the Dáil.

“I found the meeting very useful and I will commit to meeting Tipperary County Council as well on the issue.”

“The meeting was on the issue of roads and I suppose I was particularly interested from my own roots in that neck of the woods and in the real clear problems that exist in Tipperary Town particularly because of the volume of freight traffic heading through it.”