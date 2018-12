Bord na Mona have engaged a consultant on the options for turning their bog sites in the county into a unique walk and bike trail along their now disused rail tracks.

A steering committee is also now in place with officials from the district included – the consultants report should be back in the New Year.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor John Hogan – who has been pushing this for years – believes it would be a magnificent addition to what Tipperary has to offer visitors.