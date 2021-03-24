Major tourism webinar on Tipperary Tourism

A virtual webinar aimed at promoting tourism in Tipperary takes place today.

Tipperary County Council, Fáilte Ireland and Tipperary Tourism have joined forces for the Tipperary Supporting Tourism & Growing Resilience Webinar.

The tourism and hospitality sector has been one of the hardest hit during the current pandemic.

Marie Phelan is Tourism Development officer with the local authority.

“Part of the webinar is looking at what we hope to achieve in the next ten years in terms of developing new visitor experiences for our county.”

“We’ve put twelve months work into developing this plan with a lot of different partners. We’re looking at our future now and seeing where and how we can position Tipperary into the future.”