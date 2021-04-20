Major tourism plan launched for Lough Derg

A strategic plan has been published to develop the visitor experience in the Lough Derg area.

The 64-page Lough Derg Visitor Experience Development Plan is a collaboration between local authorities, as well as Fáilte Ireland, Waterways Ireland, Inland Fisheries, the LEADER programme and Coillte.

The plan highlights existing infrastructure in communities along Lough Derg, and areas of potential improvement including accommodation and outdoor amenities.

The marketing of Lough Derg as a location for ‘Slow Travel’ tourism is seen as a key part of the plan.

Junior Minister and Portumna-based TD Anne Rabbitte was among those to launch the plan this morning.

“What I would love to see is the growth of jobs and greater geographical seasonal spread so we’re not just looking at it starting in May and finishing in September – that it would go on for longer.”

“I would also love to see the benefits to the local community – a better place to live and enjoy and it becomes a destination not just a place that you come on holiday. Perhaps you might decide to relocate when you talk about remote working.”

The full plan can be viewed here.