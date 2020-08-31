Major boost for cycle ways in Tipperary

Tourism in Tipperary is expected to benefit from funding announced for walkways and cycle-ways across the county.

Tipperary County Council will get €1.7 million under the Active Travel Measures Allocations for 2020.

Included are two significant cycle routes in the Premier County which local Senator Garret Ahearn feels have the potential to boost tourism numbers significantly.

“There will be a feasibility study on a new Grey-Way – which is essentially like a Blue-Way or a Green-Way – but it will be a cycleway from Cahir Castle to the Rock of Cashel which again is promoting outdoor activity but also for Cahir and Cashel will connect the two towns and promote tourism.”

“The biggest project of all of the 50 plus projects in terms of finance is €370,000 that’s going to go towards building a cycleway from Nenagh to Roscrea along the old N7 road.”