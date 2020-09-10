Lough Derg businesses fear coming months

A business owner on the banks of Lough Derg says they’ve enjoyed an “exceptional” summer trade.

Declan Collison of Lough Derg House in Dromineer is very pleased with the number of customers at his café and accommodation over the last two months.

However, he thinks that a VAT rate reduction will be needed in the budget with a difficult winter on the way for the hospitality sector.

Declan says that his lakeside business has fared better this summer than he had expected:

“Well we’re very happy with the summer – July and August have been exceptional.”

“We could never have predicted that they would have been so good and we’re very, very happy. The big of course going forward is that as kids go back to school and people go back to normality is what September, October and November are going to be like.”